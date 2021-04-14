Springfield residents to celebrate 4th annual 417 Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s 4th annual 417 Day celebration is this Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The non-profit, Real Love Equals Real Change, hopes to see everyone under the 417 area code at Fassnight Park.

Well there’s music, food and bounce houses, Larry Flenoid came up with this idea.

But he says 417 Day is more than just a celebration.

“We ask community businesses, organizations and community members to come out and give back to the community in any way that they can,” Flenoid said. “Whether it be providing resources of their organization and the things they do, or just hosting a game. But, just giving back to the community.”

With this year’s dunk booth and pie in the face game, Flenoid says he hopes to raise money for local non-profits.

He’s passionate about helping kids in need.

This is the first time 417 day is being held on a weekend, Flenoid says that makes the event even more special.

There will be six bounce houses, a live band and more community partners.

“For this to be given to be brought on by community members, given to the community members, and still the only, totally free event to our community in the area, like that’s very significant,” Flenoid said.