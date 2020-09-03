Springfield residents receive text message scam, claims package waiting to be delivered

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Individuals received fraudulent text messages claiming a package of theirs is waiting to be delivered.

The text messages, like what Springfield resident Lauren Horton got on her phone, had her name and requested she click a link to confirm a pending package.

“I probably received a text every two days, I think. And it comes really random and says I have a package, but I’ve never ordered anything,” Horton posted on Facebook.

When ordering online, its easy to wonder if you ever receive your purchase

“It says ‘Stephanie, your USPS box something happened to it, press this link for information.'” said Stephanie Rotert, a Springfield resident. ” I have my stuff shipped here, so I thought that doesn’t seem right cause I just got my box, so I knew it wasn’t right.”

When the link is clicked, you are taken to a USPS page asking you to complete a survey for a chance to win a reward. This survey seems like it’s on a USPS page, but the URL shows a different, less credible website.

“I feel like it’s going to be a location thing, that if I click on it, it’s going to get my location through my phone,” said Horton.

The FTC says it’s a phishing scam, fraudsters hoping to get your credit card, bank account, or SSN using promises of free prizes, coupons or gift cards.

Some messages can even install malware on your device and takes your personal information without you even knowing.

According to the FTC, never click the link if you can’t verify the source. If you think you got a scam text, delete the message and block the sender.