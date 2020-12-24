Springfield residents feel the impact of national holiday shipping delays

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, a United Parcel Service driver loads boxes during a delivery in downtown Seattle. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, UPS and FedEx have stopped requiring signatures for packages. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Over one million holiday orders likely won’t make it to their destination on Christmas Day. That’s according to a new estimate from ShipMatrix, a software company that helps retailers track shipments and collect data on millions of packages.

It’s a situation that makes Shana Stillings happy about choosing to shop in-person instead.

“EBay this year has been kind of slow,” Stillings said. “Amazon has been very slow, at least around COVID.”

Stillings plans to buy gifts for her family at Walmart.

“I try to buy stuff at Walmart because they get you your stuff so fast,” Stillings said. “Like two, three days. And then Amazon takes like ten days. Around COVID, it seemed like 14 days.”

2020 has been a difficult year for many, but each postal service is reacting differently to the challenges.

UPS:

“UPS has been delivering one of the best peak seasons of the company’s history, providing industry-leading on-time delivery service to customers, while delivering vaccines at the same time. We expect a successful finish to the peak season.” Dan McMackin, UPS PR

USPS:

“The U.S. Postal Service, along with the entire shipping sector, continues to face air and trucking capacity challenges caused by a historic volume of mail and other goods being shipped. This challenge has been compounded by temporary employee shortages in some of our 31,000 facilities due to COVID-19 spikes.

The Postal Service’s 644,000 employees continue to work diligently to address issues and remain focused on delivering the Holidays and beyond for the nation. Amid the historic volume, the Postal Service continues to flex its network, including making sure the right equipment is available to sort, process and deliver a historic volume of mail and packages this holiday season.

“Our entire team is working around the clock this week to address the historic volume. And as an organization dedicated to public service, we accept all volume presented to us which is adding to our challenges,” says Mark Inglett, United States Postal Service Strategic Communications.