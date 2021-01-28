Springfield residents can give feedback on Grant Avenue Parkway Project through virtual meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Anyone interested in the Grant Avenue Parkway Project can see the project team’s concept design on a virtual session Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Viewers can give feedback to the project team to help them decide on land use and future development.

“We have been working alongside citizens and stakeholders for months to determine a set of community goals and refine a baseline concept design for the roadway project,” said Leree Reese, Public Works Project manager. “The Design/Build process that comes next is new to the Springfield area. We want to ensure the public is involved and knows what to expect in 2021.”

The live stream will be through the Grant Avenue Parkway’s website.