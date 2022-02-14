SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield resident is in the hospital after being shot in the leg by a stray bullet Monday (2/14/22).

Lieutenant Mark Foos with the Springfield Police Department said officers found shell casings when they arrived at Frisco and Division around 4:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital with what Lt. Foos called “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Foos said witnesses reported seeing three suspects leaving the scene. Police were able to find an abandoned vehicle related to the shooting at Calhoun and Washington.

The suspects have not been found but police have cleared the scene of the shooting.

This incident is under investigation.