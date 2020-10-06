Springfield requests grant to improve low to moderate income housing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield is working on getting a grant to fund 125 homeowner projects and around 15 rehabilitation/reconstruction projects in motion.

The projects are a part of Springfield’s Comprehensive Housing Assistance Boundary. The City sent a grant request to the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Low to moderate income people and families will benefit the most from the projects.

Costs for all of the projects add up to approximately $4,928,870.

Springfield would like the public to take a look at the Tier 1 Environmental Review Record (ERR), a document that shows environmental determinations for the project, and send written comments about it to dlfraley@springfieldmo.gov.

All comments should be sent before the deadline, which is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. The Springfield City Council will review the comments sent in by the public.

“All programs that receive federal funding must undergo an environmental review,” said David Fraley, associate planner. “HUD allows the City of Springfield to complete these environmental reviews in relevant groupings, such as home rehabilitation, and in advance of actual funding and HUD approval. This is why the review described covers a five-year time frame and lists anticipated project numbers and amounts. Basically, the ERR certifies that the City will review each project as it relates to the National Environmental Protection Act and other authorities. This certification is a requirement before HUD will issue grant funds to the City.”