Springfield requests CARES Act funding for homeless COVID-19 patients, others in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Following the end of the eviction moratorium on Saturday, July 31st, the City of Springfield plans to apply for 2 million dollars in CARES Act funding to expand homeless housing services to those in need in the community.

The proposal will be presented to the city council next week, which will determine if the request is approved.

The city wants to use the funding to either build a new homeless shelter or temporary housing for COVID-19 patients.

With the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, the city is finding that sheltering the homeless once they are discharged from the hospital to be a difficult task.

Previously, the city has used hotels for patients to quarantine once they are released from the hospital, but hotels are now filling up as more people are traveling for the summer.

The city council has to grant permission to apply for the funding and approve the funding itself, and it could take time for it to be approved and ready to use.

The planning commission will present the funding on Monday night.

The CDC also issued a new eviction moratorium today to halt evictions in places where COVID-19 transmission is high.

The new moratorium will last until early October.