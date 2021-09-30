Springfield releases 2021 midyear crime report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released the 2021 midyear crime report.

The report tracks and analyzes crimes within three categories: Crime Against Persons, Crimes Against Property, and Crimes Against Society.

Springfield has seen trends change in some crimes from 2020. Shoplifting has decreased since 2020 by about 33%, and identity theft has decreased by about 29%.

Violent crimes such as kidnapping and assault have increased marginally, and crimes against persons have increased by 1% as a whole in the last year.

Motor vehicle theft has increased by 24%, and burglary increased by 3%.

“Through tracking and releasing crime data, we can give citizens a realistic snapshot of crime in our community. The information can then serve as a baseline for identifying successful strategies and recognizing areas where improvements can be made through community-wide participation in crime prevention,” said Police Chief Paul Williams.