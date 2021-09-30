Springfield releases 2021 midyear crime report

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released the 2021 midyear crime report.

The report tracks and analyzes crimes within three categories: Crime Against Persons, Crimes Against Property, and Crimes Against Society.

Springfield has seen trends change in some crimes from 2020. Shoplifting has decreased since 2020 by about 33%, and identity theft has decreased by about 29%.

Violent crimes such as kidnapping and assault have increased marginally, and crimes against persons have increased by 1% as a whole in the last year.

Motor vehicle theft has increased by 24%, and burglary increased by 3%.

“Through tracking and releasing crime data, we can give citizens a realistic snapshot of crime in our community. The information can then serve as a baseline for identifying successful strategies and recognizing areas where improvements can be made through community-wide participation in crime prevention,” said Police Chief Paul Williams.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now