Springfield receives nearly 1,000 complaints in first week of mask ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield has received a total of 926 calls since the masking ordinance went into effect on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

The city says 131 of the calls were complaints about violations and 113 were deemed necessary by the police to follow-up.

“The vast majority were people who were calling and expressing their anger for us putting a masking ordinance into place,” said Cora Scott, director of Public Information and Civic Engagement. “And these were not nice callers. These were people that were sometimes yelling and cussing and screaming their opinions. While they have a right to give us their opinion, we just request that they be civil about it.”

According to Scott, the police are about halfway through those follow-ups since July 21 and are taking an educational approach instead of issuing citations.

“We’ll just have to wait and see if this has an impact on sales tax,” said Scott. “So far, our sales tax numbers are better than we expected, but we’re really early into the enactment of the ordinance itself, but we feel that the health benefits of this ordinance are what we all need to be concerned about at this time.”

Scott says its been reassuring to see large retailers like Walmart and Menards requiring masks since the ordinance took effect. Police say no citations have been issued so far.