SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An $800,000 grant has been awarded to Springfield to redevelop the former coal power plant site.

The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and the Economic Development Administration.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan provides direct support to American communities as they build back better from the pandemic and address a changing economy,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project is part of EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment and will provide support as the local economy transitions from the coal industry to new fields. This project will ultimately lead to the creation of a resilient economy that will support the community long into the future by bringing in business and creating good-paying jobs for Missourians.”

United Way and City Utilities are raffling the chance to detonate the implosion of the stacks at the power station.

Donations of $5 per chance can be made by texting BLAST to 91999 through February 16 by 5 p.m. A winner will be selected on February 17.