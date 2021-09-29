Springfield purchases Fieldhouse Sportscenter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board purchased the Fieldhouse Sportscenter on Tuesday.

The Fieldhouse will be closed until October 8th while the Park Board staff installs new technology, equipment, and supplies.

The Fieldhouse will reopen October 9th for a tournament, and youth basketball and volleyball leagues will play starting October 11th.

Registration for fall youth basketball and volleyball leagues is open through Friday, Oct. 1st:

Fall volleyball leagues are for grades 3-8. The season is eight weeks, beginning the week of Oct. 11th. Register as an individual, $175/player, or by team, $300/team. Sign up here by Oct. 1st.

Fall basketball leagues are for grades K-8, recreational and competitive divisions. The season is nine weeks guaranteed, beginning the week of Oct. 11th, with playoffs in Week 10. Register by team only, $350/team. Sign up here by Oct. 1st.

“This transaction is a truly amazing development, for both our Park Board sports program and our Springfield sports community,” said Parks Director Bob Belote. “We want to offer our sincere thanks to Mayor Ken McClure and Springfield City Council for their direct support and encouragement, as well as the City Manager’s Office, City Finance Department, and those other City departments and staff that have supported us along the way.”