Springfield Public Schools to host groundbreaking ceremony for fourth new elementary construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony today, June 3, for the fourth school to be constructed under Proposition S.

The district’s operations team says it’s much needed as the current Boyd building is nearly 100 years old.

Travis Shaw oversees the team and says there’s already been a lot of prep-work done to prepare the site.

Shaw says the district had to purchase several properties near the site, which did take a little longer than they anticipated. However, the project is still slated to be finished by fall of 20-21 which aligns with s-p-s’ timeline.

“This site is twice as large as what the Boyd Elementary site is,” Shaw said. “There’s a lot more room for play. We’ll also have an early childhood what we call a mini-hub, so there will be five classrooms for just our pre-k students that the current Boyd doesn’t have. The amount of students it will hold, the classrooms will be larger, it will accommodate the technology needs. Just a great project we’re excited to get started with.”

Shaw says the district is partnering with Springfield-Greene County Health Department to ensure today’s event follows CDC guidelines.

The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. and will also be livestreamed on Facebook for those unable to attend in person.

Springfield Public Schools’ first three school building projects – the Adah Fulbright Early Childhood Center, Delaware and Sunshine Elementary are all expected to wrap up in time for this upcoming school year.