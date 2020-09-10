Springfield Public Schools superintendent retires, ‘I’m looking for a new challenge in life’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools (SPS) superintendent Doctor John Jungmann announced his retirement from Missouri public education on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Jungmann says he just began his seventh year as superintendent at SPS and his retirement has nothing to do with COVID-19.

After about five years, the former superintendent says he likes to tackle a new career challenge.

“I think every leader just has a season of leadership and I’ve had 23 awesome years of serving students in Missouri,” said Jungmann. “Thirteen years as a district administrator and now starting my seventh year as superintendent in Springfield.”

Doctor Jungmann has been with the district through the passage of Proposition S and the deployment of ‘Launch,’ a virtual learning program.

Jungmann’s retirement announcement comes just a couple of weeks after school began with its new COVID-19 re-entry plan.

“It’s really not a COVID-related retirement or change in direction,” said Jungmann. “If you look at my career trajectory, about every five years, I’m looking for a new challenge in life.”

Tim Rosenbury, former SPS board president, says Jungmann’s retirement was expected.

“I’m not surprised,” said Rosenbury. “He told many of us on the school board that seven years would be his run and, sure enough, this is his seventh year.”

Rosenbury worked with Jungmann through the expansion of the summer program ‘Explore,’ he says Jungmann always cared about the students.

“We increased the number of students participating significantly,” said Rosenbury. “By doing that, we’d hoped to impact that “summer slide,” the idea that a student forgets information over the summer.”

“Seven years in SPS has been an amazing run and this allows me to retire from Missouri’s public education system, but I’ll be working and doing something else,” said Jungmann. “I’m just ready to pass the baton on to the next leader.”

Jungmann says he plans to stay in Springfield and work but doesn’t know what he will be doing next.

The school board will decide how to approach replacement, but Jungmann suspects a consultant will be hired to conduct a nationwide search.