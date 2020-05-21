Springfield Public Schools’ is going digital this summer – what families need to know

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools’ summer learning program offers students experiences they might not receive otherwise.

Dana Hubbard works for SPS as the director of summer learning, and he says this year’s program is a fully-virtual experience called “Explore To-Go”.

“The goal of Explore each year is to sort of mitigate that gap that can sometimes happen in the summer,” Hubbard said.

This year’s summer learning opportunities are taking advantage of the virtual platform they’re being offered on.

“First through fifth graders will travel virtually to four national parks across our country and then sixth through eighth grade has a lot of opportunities for enrichment, core content, pe, and even getting a little bit of help in reading and math if they’re a little bit behind,” Hubbard said.

High school students will also have an opportunity to take online classes for credit.

Hubbard says the district is using this time to offer additional support to families.

“To speak to a counselor, nurse, we want that to continue over the summer.”

SPS will also continue providing meals to students through its grab-and-go program.

“We will have that offered at several sites, that is super important to us because learning can’t happen if we have hungry kids out there,” Hubbard said.

The grab-and-go sites will also serve as locations for families to pick up devices like hot spots or Chromebooks.

Explore To-Go is free for families. Session one will begin June 3rd and run through June 30th. Hubbard says the district is currently in the process of setting dates for its second session.