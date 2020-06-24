Springfield Public Schools sends survey to help determine upcoming school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public Schools (SPS) is asking the community to give feedback concerning the upcoming school year.

SPS sent out a survey that’s received over 7,000 responses in seven days.

The school says the survey responses will be taken into consideration when deciding what the upcoming school year will look like for students.

SPS hopes to have formal plans for the public made out of the responses by next month.

Stephen Hall, with Springfield Public Schools, says the responses the school gets from the surveys is crucial.

“We know that this is an anxious time as there are so many questions left to be answered,” said Hall. “We want to reassure families that we’re listening, that plans are underway and that we will have more information to share by the end of July.”

The survey is also partially open-ended for parents to express what is most important to them at the start of the school year.