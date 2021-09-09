Springfield Public Schools search for crossing guards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools is looking to employ crossing guards for several school crossing locations around the area.

Crossing guard shifts last typically about an hour in the morning and 30 minutes in the afternoon.

The pay rate is $14.20 per hour, and training is provided.

Those interested must be able to stand for 1-2 hours and hold a stop paddle.

All crossing guards are required to wear a mask to protect against COVID-19.

“The most rewarding part of being a crossing guard is knowing at the end of each day you helped contribute to the safety and well-being of the students and families you serve,” says CrossSafe Supervisor Josh Allen. “You become invested in the community, and there is great purpose in that. It is a very meaningful calling.”

“We received a good response from our first call for guards, but we still have 3-5 slots to fill,” says City Traffic Safety Professional Mandy Buettgen-Quinn. “The City is committed to covering all crossing guard locations, so Public Works, Springfield Police Department employees, and others are helping fill in as our busy work schedules allow. We’re hopeful more community members will come forward and apply to help keep students safe.”

To apply, call 417-619-2899 or visit the job listing.