Springfield Public Schools school board meeting preview

At the school board meeting tomorrow, an update on how the 2019 bond project is going. The board of education approved adding one more school to improve their building.

“As a result of cost-savings from the current bond project, we are actually able to complete not only projects that were promised from the proposition S that was approved last April, but we are able to add an additional project, which is York Elementary,” said Stephen Hall, chief communications officer at Springfield Public Schools.

Hall also said the public is welcome to speak during public comments, even on non-agenda items.

“We continue to honor social distancing in our meetings, just to make sure that we are in compliance with safety regulations, so we will have a limited seating capacity in the board room itself,” Hall said.

And Hall expects board members to give an update on how the school semester is going, “it has been a very successful start to a non-traditional year, and that’s been because of the flexibility and grace of the support provided by the community and parents and staff.”

He is looking forward to the city of Springfield continuing their partnership providing crossing guards for students in town, “our crossing guards throughout the city provide valuable resources and support for our students each and every day. So we’re very proud of that program, the cooperation we have with the city of Springfield, and the vendor that provides those critical services.”

The city council will be reading this bill tomorrow to renew the agreement, although they are not expected to vote on it tomorrow.

And also at the city council tomorrow, members of a local group are planning to speak against the mask mandate even though it’s not on the agenda.

“Every human being ought to have does have the right to make a decision to stay home or not stay home. To go to the store or not go to the store,” said David Cort, president of the Greene County Missouri Republican Assembly, “to wear a mask or not wear a mask.”

Cort said the Missouri Republican Assembly is an organization that operates outside the republican party, “we want to be heard. We want to make a difference, we want to have an impact.”

He said they are against the city mandating masks and not against masking itself, “we are not anti-mask, we diss nobody for wearing a mask, for wanting to wear a mask or feeling like they need to wear a mask. We encourage people who feel like they want to wear a mask to wear a mask. We are opposed to a big tyranny.”

The City council will also be talking about the rezoning of the over four-acres of property located on south lone pine avenue.

