Springfield Public Schools responds to COVID-19 concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public School officials are monitoring the situation, but health officials, at this time, say schools don’t need to close.

According to SPS, there are a few reasons to keep schools open right now.

One is the need for healthcare workers closing school would keep many parents who work in the health care industry at home.

The district also says many students rely on the school to provide quality meals each day.

While COVID – 19 poses a high risk for people older than 60, right now, risk factors are low for children.

SPS is on spring break starting March 13, 2020, and says district officials are looking to the health department and the CDC for direction.

Leaders say they are taking these steps to keep everyone healthy Custodians are deep cleaning schools and disinfecting surfaces.

The district is asking parents to keep kids home if they are sick and are urging families to be cautious with any travel plans.