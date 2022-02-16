SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There will be new leaders and department realignments at Springfield Public Schools (SPS) for the 2022-2023 school year. The restructuring will be effective starting July 1.

SPS said the goal is to support academic achievement and make things better align with the district superintendent’s entry plan priorities.

“Growth has been a key theme at SPS since I joined the district in July. To achieve growth, we must objectively assess our strengths and identify areas for potential improvement,” said Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent of Springfield Public Schools. “A growth philosophy is the basis for my entry plan and underscores today’s announcement. While we celebrate the accomplishments SPS has achieved, we remain focused on stretching beyond our current capabilities to exceed the expectations of those we serve. The realignment of select departments and the outstanding professionals chosen to lead this work are key to our success.”

The restructure will make oversight of the K-12 schools more equal. This will improve academic outcomes by strengthening support for principals and elementary campuses. Three people will be in charge of overseeing the district’s 30 elementary schools.

Dr. Beth Engelhart Dr. Engelhart has 22 years of experience in public education and has served as principal of Sweeny Elementary in the Republic School District for nine years.

Dr. Jason Steingraber Dr. Steingraber has 24 years of experience with SPS and currently serves as principal of Pershing K-8.

Mrs. Cindy Webster Mrs. Webster is the current principal of Weaver Elementary and has held this position for seven years.



Dr. Crystal Magers will be the executive director of academics. This will help the district address achievement gaps and measure academic achievements. She will also supervise curriculum, federal programs, early childhood education, gifted education and professional development.

The realignment will help expand staffing and support services at individual schools across SPS. Funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund is helping address student needs through the following resources:

One Full-Time Certified Support Staff for All Elementary Campuses (2 Years)

Two Full-Time Certified Support Staff for All Middle/High School Campuses (2 Years)

K-8 Literacy Coaches, Numeracy Coaches, and Math Interventionists

15 Full-Time School-Based Social Workers (1 Per High School & 2 Additional Per Feeder Pattern) in Collaboration with Community Partnership of the Ozarks

Intensive Academic & Behavioral Program at Elementary Site with Burrell Behavioral Health

College & Career Planning Support for Students

K-12 Universal Screener for Ongoing Monitoring of Academic Achievement

1,850 Hotspots

Additional Student Tutoring & Other Academic Interventions

SHINE Before- and After-School Programming Expansion in Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield, Springfield Dream Center, SPARC and Ozarks Regional YMCA

SPS University

More information about SPS’s plan to realign departments and assign new leaders can be found on the district’s website.