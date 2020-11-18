Springfield Public Schools public input meetings underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools hosted its first public comment meeting for the community to give input in the search for a new superintendent.

The schools have launched a nationwide search led by executive search firm GR Recruiting.

The firm’s consultant Gloria Davis said community involvment is an important component to finding the best superintendent for the district.

“I heard that we want to make sure that the new person is someone that will listen,” said Davis. “Someone that will embrace all aspects of the community of the school district. Someone that is able to make good decisions based on listening and looking at data and someone who will not then just say ‘I don’t want to do that because that’s not my idea.’ Sometimes the ideas that are best come from others.”

Five meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 17, offering both in-person and virtual options. Those meeting times can be found below.

Wednesday, November 18 7:00 a.m. – Virtual Meeting via Zoom, email communications@spsmail.org for Link 8:30 a.m. – In-Person Meeting, Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St. 10:00 a.m. – In-Person Meeting, Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St. 12 p.m. – In-Person Meeting, Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St. 2:00 p.m. – Virtual Meeting via Zoom, email communications@spsmail.org for Link



Feedback can be sent to staff through a survey which must be completed by Nov. 19.