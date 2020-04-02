Springfield Public Schools offers grab & go meals for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With Springfield Public Schools closed through April 24, the district has created a way to continue providing healthy meals for students.

Stephen Hall of SPS says the district understands school is a source of nutrition for many students.

“In order to learn and to be well during these uncertain times, they have to have access to nutritious meals,” said Hall.

Students 18 and under can receive meals Monday through Friday.

“Meals are available anytime between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm at all of our Springfield Public Schools,” said Hall.

Hall says the district has received an incredible reponse from the community.

“Last week alone more than 67,000 meals were provided in our community,” said Hall. “From a day-to-day basis, yesterday over 14,300 meals.”

He says SPS is committed to providing access to meals even if it looks a bit different for now.

“The government has allowed us to extend our summer meal program which is what this is funded by,” said Hall.

Hall says teachers are also conducting wellness checks.

“There’s been nearly 24,000 wellness checks conducted so far,” said Hall.

SPS is also working to ensure students have access to the internet to continue learning.

“If they don’t have access to internet we have ordered hot spots that we are distributing to students,” said Hall.

Halls says the wellness checks help identify current student needs.

Click here for more information on SPS’ Grab & Go Meals program.