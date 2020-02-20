Springfield public school’s Proposition S progress report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public School leaders say it’s essential they keep their promise to progress the district.

Executive Director of Operations, Travis Shaw, says the district is working hard to meet its Proposition-S timeline.

“It’s essential because all three of these projects rely on each other,” said Shaw. “Delaware and Sunshine have to be ready on time because right behind them is Williams Elementary that will start construction this coming summer.”

Shaw says students come first, which is one reason he’s glad Delaware is one of the schools receiving a new look.

“Delaware is a unique population with a lot of high needs special education students, so there was a lot of programming that was put into place specifically for that,” said Shaw.

He says the new building will be much larger than the families are currently used to.

“We want them to get excited about coming to school,” said Shaw. “We want them to be as welcomed by the facility as they are by their teachers and staff that work there.”

Sunshine Elementary is the second of three projects currently underway.

“This project involved renovating the existing school but also adding on about 30,000 square feet,” said Shaw.

Shaw says part of those additions will include a storm shelter and a new gymnasium and cafeteria.

Shaw says once completed, both Delaware and Sunshine will serve around 350 students each.

“All the same safety all the same reasons for why we’re building these schools, is to be able to provide the most accommodating environments for our kids so that they can come to school ready to learn,” said Shaw.

The Adah Fulbright Early Childhood Center is the third project under construction.

“That’s located at the Carver Middle School campus,” said Shaw. “The early childhood center will accommodate about 240 pre-k kids.”

Shaw says all three projects are expected to wrap up just in time for the next school year.

Proposition-S was approved by voters back in April of 2019.