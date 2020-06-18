Springfield Public Schools opens facility focused on online education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools (SPS) will be one of the first districts in Missouri to have a learning facility specifically for online education.

The Launch Virtual Learning Center was created because recent public reports from SPS shows some students are not passing as many classes online compared to classes in-person.

“The data that we presented at the school board is really a picture of a very small population of students,” said Nichole Lemmon, director of Digital Learning. “So we serve thousands and thousands of enrollment, so that particular data that we presented to the school board was for students who are in our most at-risk population.”

The at-risk population refers to students who dropped out of school or left the school building for any reason.

“When we look at our average high school student taking classes with us, they perform on par, with their seated counterparts,” said Lemmon. “It’s a comparison of english one to english one, not a comparison of the same kid to the same kid.”

This new online learning facility is to focus on helping these students that are struggling.

“It’s about creating a community for those kids, creating mental health services for those students, making sure that we have a principal for them to welcome them, and teachers to welcome them,” said Lemmon.

Lemmon says virtual learning is a temporary solution while going through the COVID-19 pandemic.