Springfield Public Schools makes do and don’t list for legislatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools is setting its priorities for the new year and letting local lawmakers know what they can do in Jefferson city to help.

Among seven other local lawmakers, State Senator Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) says he is willing to do what he can to help public across the state.

“The big number that’s hanging out there is the school transportation funding formula,” Hough said. “Currently, we as a state, are behind, quite frankly and I’m looking forward to hopefully making some end roads there with transportation funding.

“We know how important these public schools are, not just in Springfield, but around the state and we want – myself specifically – I want to do whatever I can to support them.”

The majority of the priorities Springfield Public Schools spoke about involved funding.

At the state level, Springfield Public schools says lawmakers should prioritize:

The full funding of the foundation and transportation formulas

Increased funding for the Parents as Teachers program.

Virtual education options provided by other entities when such courses are rigorous

SPS says it’s urging the General Assembly to work on strengthening laws that control tax abatement programs to allow school districts to have greater control over their duly authorized revenue sources.

At the federal level, SPS says lawmakers should prioritize:

Careful monitoring of the implication of the reauthentication of ESEA

Full funding of federal commitments to special education programs and Title programs

Full federal funding of the school-based Medicaid programs

According to SPS, lawmakers at the national level should stop doing things that expand charter schools unless they are sponsored by a public school board and stop supporting non-public K-12 schools.

Other lawmakers in attendance for the discussion include Rep. Sonya Anderson (R-Springfield), Rep. Crystal Quade (D-Springfield), Rep. Steve Helms (R-Springfield) Rep. Curtis Trent (R-Springfield), Rep. John Black (R-Marshfield), Rep. Lynn Morris (R-Nixa) and Rep. Craig Fishel (R-Springfield).

The 2020 legislative session starts at the beginning of the new year.