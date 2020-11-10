Springfield Public Schools looking for new superintendent, hosts public sessions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The public can have a say in who will be the next Springfield Public School’s (SPS) superintendent after Dr. John Jungmann retires at the end of the school year.

SPS’s recruiting company, GR Recruiting, is hosting nine input sessions on Nov. 17 and 18 for the public to attend and voice their opinion.

Tuesday, Nov. 17:

2:00 p.m. – In-Person Meeting,​ Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St.

4:00 p.m. -​ ​In-Person Meeting,​ Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St.

5:30 p.m. – Virtual Meeting via Zoom,​ Email ​communications@spsmail.org​ for Link

7:00 p.m. -​ ​In-Person Meeting,​ Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St.

Wednesday, Nov. 18:

7:00 a.m. – Virtual Meeting via Zoom, ​Email ​communications@spsmail.org​ for Link

8:30 a.m. – In-Person Meeting,​ Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St.

10:00 a.m. -​ ​In-Person Meeting,​ Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St.

12 p.m. -​ ​In-Person Meeting,​ Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St.

2:00 p.m. – Virtual Meeting via Zoom,​ Email ​communications@spsmail.org​ for Link

“We deeply value the feedback from those we serve and listening to our district and community is incredibly important,” said ​Dr. Alina Lehnert,​ president of the SPS Board of Education. “These public meetings will help shape the search for our district’s next leader and we look forward to engaging with our district’s stakeholders in a meaningful way.”

More information about the public meetings can be found on the district’s website.