Springfield Public Schools host groundbreaking for construction of new facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Construction on the new Jarrett Middle School was honored with a groundbreaking on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The $41 million Proposition S project will replace the nearly 100-year-old school building.

“When you’re talking about schools that were built in the 1930s, they just weren’t designed for the needs of our students, they weren’t built for all kids, and this will be,” said Doctor John Jungman, superintendent of Springfield Public Schools.

Updated accessibility and a more safe and modern learning environment will hopefully serve students for decades to come.

Doctor Travis Shaw, executive director of operations, said the new building is a much-needed upgrade for the students and the community.

“We really thank the community for their support,” said Shaw. “Our theme has always been Progress as Promised and this is just another site that we’ve said ‘this is what we are going to do,’ and we’re doing it. We can’t wait to see this project come to fruition.”

The school is slated to be completed in Dec. of 2022 and will serve up to 725 middle school students.