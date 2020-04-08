Springfield Public Schools give students hotspots to help with internet access and homework

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With schools closed right now, many children have been assigned online classwork, but some families don’t have access to the internet.

To fix that problem, Springfield Public Schools have issued 800 wireless hot spots to students. However, the district needs more.

Stephen Hall, Chief communications officer, says, “Our board of education also took immediate action to order 2,000 more hotspots. That was an investment of about $370,000 for our district. So those have been ordered and shipped, and we expect those to arrive this week. So the remaining students who do not have to reliable internet service, we anticipate we’ll meet that need very quickly.”