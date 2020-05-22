Springfield Public Schools gets creative to celebrate the end of the school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The virtual school bells are ringing for the last time this year.

But before summer begins, Springfield Public Schools hopes to send students off with some safe and thoughtful gestures.

Eighth-graders at Westport Middle School were celebrated for their promotion to high school.

When students arrived to pick up their belongings they were greeted by familiar faces.

Teachers at Boyd Elementary, like Georgetta Moldovan, participated at an end of the school year parade.

“The biggest challenge was not being able to see our kids because we have such a strong bond with our students,” said Moldovan.

Moldovan says the staff was excited to see their students.

“It’s different seeing a child in person rather than seeing them online,” said Moldovan.

Boyd Elementary Principal, Dr. Angela Payne, says it’s important to continue the relationships they’ve built with their students.

Click here to learn more about Springfield Public School’s free summer learning program.