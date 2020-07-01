Springfield Public Schools explains plan to protect students in the classroom

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools says it will be taking extra precaution when the schools welcome students back to the classroom in July 2020.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, according to SPS, worked with the school district to develop procedures to help students transition back to the classroom. This summer school session is being called “Explore in July.”

The summer school classes for the July session will last from July 6 through July 31 for seated classes. Virtual classes will begin on July 3 and continue through July 30. Students have the option of choosing a blend of seated and virtual classes.

Here is a list of general precautions schools will be taking during the summer school session:

Class sizes will be limited.

Assemblies will not be permitted.

Visitors to the school and the classroom will not be permitted. Schools will be closed to visitors aside from drop off and pick up, which can only occur via the car-line.

Hand-washing and infection prevention instruction will be required and taught to students.

Student face coverings are recommended but not required.

Use of water/drinking fountains will only be allowed for those with a self- dispenser to fill a personal water bottle. Drinking directly out of the fountain is prohibited.

A complete list of rules and regulations can be found by clicking here.

Twenty four school buildings will be used during summer school; some of those buildings will be Disney, Westport, Hickory Hills and Twain.

SPS says free bus transportation will be offered to students participating in seated classes. To read more about bus safety during COVID-19, click here.