Springfield Public Schools enforce mask mandate for explore program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools announced they are reinstating a mask mandate for their Explore program following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

After a discussion with the Health Department about the projection of positive cases after the 4th of July weekend, Springfield Public Schools decided to take proactive steps to stop the spread in the classroom.

Steven Hall, Director of Communications at Springfield Public Schools, says, “Last week we had about 19 cases. That would’ve been about 11 staff and eight students. That has fluctuated a little bit, but it has reached a peak during the summer. Right before the end of the school year, we had gotten down to just very few numbers of positive cases each week. So it is a troubling trend.”