Springfield Public Schools creates virtual field day for elementary families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Field day brings families and communities together each year.

“Really, for one purpose, and that’s to help the students enjoy that celebration at the end of the year,” said Brad Brummel of Springfield Public Schools.

Brummel says SPS’ P.E. teachers have created a way to keep the tradition going.

“We can’t control that our schools are closed right now, but, as a group of physical educators we can control whether or not we offer this field day for our students,” said Brummel.

Brummel says the virtual field day activities are designed to be done at home, using common household items like milk jugs and plastic cups.

“Our goal is to not overwhelm families or to add additional stress,” said Brummel.

He says physical activity is vital to a child’s overall well-being.

“Now that we’re in this new normal of being home all the time that importance doesn’t go away,” said Brummel. “In some cases, it’s probably even more important just because we’re stuck in inside.”

Casey Cardwell and her daughter Madisyn say they’ve enjoyed being able to get outside.

“When they found out we were having the field week they perked up,” said Cardwell. They realized that we could get outside and do something.”

Cardwell says the activities have given Madisyn a positive way to express her emotions.

May 8th is National Field Day.