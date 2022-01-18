Springfield Public Schools closing for the rest of the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools have announced the district will be closing for the rest of the week, meaning students will be out of class and teachers and staff will be off until at least Monday, January 24th.

In an email to SPS staff, Springfield Public Schools stated the COVID-19 surge is having a negative impact on staffing levels at schools, as staff and student absences increase dramatically.

SPS says the best way to address staffing shortages and help limit the spread of COVID-19 is to temporarily close schools and district offices beginning on Wednesday. SPS says it will continue to monitor conditions.

Crews will be cleaning SPS buildings thoroughly, and the district’s testing site will remain open. Grab and go meals will be available Wednesday between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. and parents can use a form to sign up to pick up meals.