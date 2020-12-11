Springfield Public Schools celebrate new Sunshine Elementary School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Another brand new public school was honored with a groundbreaking Thursday, Dec. 10.

Leaders of Springfield Public Schools said the completion of sunshine elementary was a $13 million project and took a year to complete.

The new school is apart of several school renovations under Proposition S, money approved by voters back in 2019.

Sunshine now has better security measures, a safe room gymnasium, and more classrooms.

The original building was built back in 1864, which makes the building 156 years old.