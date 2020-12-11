Springfield Public Schools celebrate new Sunshine Elementary School

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Another brand new public school was honored with a groundbreaking Thursday, Dec. 10.

Leaders of Springfield Public Schools said the completion of sunshine elementary was a $13 million project and took a year to complete.

The new school is apart of several school renovations under Proposition S, money approved by voters back in 2019.

Sunshine now has better security measures, a safe room gymnasium, and more classrooms.

The original building was built back in 1864, which makes the building 156 years old.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now