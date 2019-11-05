Springfield public schools ask for community feedback online

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield public schools are asking for community feedback as they just released an online thought exchange moments ago.

It’s an online forum where people can share their thoughts and opinions on the schools.

Chief communications officer Stephen Hall said this platform is user-friendly.

The exchange asks one question: What do you think SPS can do to make its schools more welcoming to people of all backgrounds?

Anyone can share their input and you can give more than one response if you would like. People can also give other responses a star-rating.

The most popular comments will be at the top of the page helping the school district see a trend.

This site is only open for two weeks.

SPS will have two meetings with the equity and diversity advisory council in December where they will share the most popular feedback.

This is a developing story.