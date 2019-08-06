Springfield Public Schools are working to improve school safety for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools continues to recognize the need for a mental health outreach on all campuses.

The schools are working to improve student safety after Governor Parson ordered the creation of a school safety task force back in March.

Last year SPS partnered with Burrell to provide more services to students at school and home. This year they hope the partnership will expand to reach more students.

Bret Range Executive Director of Student and School Services said the core of school safety means building relationships with students.

According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, most cases of mental illness between the age of 14 and 24.

This is a developing story.