Springfield Public Schools announces COVID-19 positive case at high school graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools (SPS) says an individual involved with Hillcrest High School has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 12.

SPS provided a list of the places the individual had interaction with others prior to being symptomatic. The individual was wearing a mask at all of the listed times:

On Campus, Hillcrest High School, Aug. 6, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hillcrest High School Graduation, JQH Arena, Aug. 6, 4 p.m.

Hillcrest High School Project Graduation, Hillcrest High School, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m.

On Campus, Hillcrest High School, Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Springfield Public Schools says it’s working closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to communicate with anyone considered to be in close contact with the COVID-positive case.