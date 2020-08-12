Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Springfield Public Schools announces COVID-19 positive case at high school graduation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools (SPS) says an individual involved with Hillcrest High School has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 12.

SPS provided a list of the places the individual had interaction with others prior to being symptomatic. The individual was wearing a mask at all of the listed times:

  • On Campus, Hillcrest High School, Aug. 6, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Hillcrest High School Graduation, JQH Arena, Aug. 6, 4 p.m.
  • Hillcrest High School Project Graduation, Hillcrest High School, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m.
  • On Campus, Hillcrest High School, Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Springfield Public Schools says it’s working closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to communicate with anyone considered to be in close contact with the COVID-positive case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties