Springfield Public Schools announce new magnet school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools will soon have a magnet school designed for students dedicated to fine and performing arts.

Beginning in August, SPS will partner with Springfield Little Theatre and the foundation for Springfield Public Schools to open a school for 50 fifth-grade students.

The Academy of Fine and Performing Arts will be housed inside the Judith Enyeart Reynolds school of the performing arts on south Florence Ave.

It will include two classrooms, a faculty workroom, and the use of shared space for the theatre and auditorium.

A lottery application process will be announced soon.