Springfield Public Schools announce new magnet school

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
springfield public schools_1470789792999.png

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools will soon have a magnet school designed for students dedicated to fine and performing arts.

Beginning in August, SPS will partner with Springfield Little Theatre and the foundation for Springfield Public Schools to open a school for 50 fifth-grade students.

The Academy of Fine and Performing Arts will be housed inside the Judith Enyeart Reynolds school of the performing arts on south Florence Ave.

It will include two classrooms, a faculty workroom, and the use of shared space for the theatre and auditorium.

A lottery application process will be announced soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories