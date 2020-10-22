Springfield Public School teachers have no cap on COVID-19 related leave

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield teachers can now feel a little more at ease if they need to take leave due to COVID-19.

The Springfield Public Schools board members voted to lift a 10-day cap on paid quarantine leave for employees.

Several members worried that if someone had to quarantine multiple times this year, they may quickly exhaust their paid time off, leaving them in financial trouble.

However, one board member said to have no cap at all on leave is bad policy.

One reason for the change is more students are likely to attend in-person classes in November, which would increase the risk of quarantining.

