Springfield Public School students missing their friends, community steps up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Heading into the winter break in a few weeks, students at Springfield Public Schools, especially kids who chose to learn full-virtual, are missing some social interactions.

Kids are getting anxious because they are unable to go to school. A child’s time is limited with friends, teachers, and classmates during the pandemic.

Some of the students chose to learn entirely virtual, which means they never go to school.

Rachael Rosenbury, a second-grader at Field Elementary School, said she misses her friends and looks forward to activities where they can see them.

“I’m really sad about it,” said Rosenbury. “I feel really upset because I just want this all to end. Like I want to just run towards my friends and just like play with them, be with them, just have fun with them.”

Springfield public school student Poppy Ballentine explained what she misses about her friends.

“We used to all have lunch together and play together,” said Ballentine. “I kind of miss them a lot.”

First-grader Mary Rosenbury said she misses playing imagination.

“I feel kind of sad,” said Rosenbury, “we usually just pretend that you’re like anything and going around the place.”

Kayshia Rosenbury, a PTA president and volunteer at Field Elementary School, said there are many community events they came up with since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“From the very beginning, when we saw that there’s going to be multiple options for learning, we didn’t want to lose our connection as a community,” said Rosenbury.

The first community event will be a story walk.

“You can come read a book together as a family and not have to worry about being inside somewhere, it’s totally outside, and the whole thing takes you all the way around the school,” said Rosenbury.

A revamped movie night is planned for the future.

“Instead of having a movie night where we’re all crammed into the gym together, we actually brought out a food truck here for the whole community to come out and get some dinner,” Rosenbury said.

“Then we packed up some popcorn bags with candy and little activities. And then we had a movie night at home.”

Rosenbury said these events helped the kids see and connect with their friends.

“We’re still here, we’re still a thriving community,” said Rosenbury.

Rosenbury also said they’re so grateful for the library allowing them to host the story walk.

“They’re getting to do something with the rest of the school that makes us feel like we’re still all in this together,” Rosenbury said.

