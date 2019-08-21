Breaking News
Springfield Public School District adds Chief Equity and Diversity Officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public School District is adding a District-wide Chief Equity and Diversity Officer to its leadership team.

Yvania Garcia-Pusateri will start on September 9th after finishing up her current role as Executive Director of Multicultural Programs at Missouri State University.

Pusateri said she is excited to join SPS because of the shared commitment to student success and to supporting and affirming their identities and lived experiences.

Before working at MSU she was an Assistant Director of Diversity Affairs and Coordinator of Diverse Student Development at Miami University in Ohio.

