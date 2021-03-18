Springfield Public School board members respond to inaccurate viral flyer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Back on Track America” has endorsed three Springfield Public Schools (SPS) board member candidates that voters will decide on next month. However, the endorsement is causing some unwanted backlash.

Candidate Kelly Byrne’s name was spelled wrong on a flyer going viral on social media.

Most importantly, all three of these candidates said they don’t agree with everything on it.

Some of the items include controversial topics, and now, they’re getting hateful messages and phone calls.

“It’s been difficult,” said Dr. Maryam Mohammadkhani, one of the SPS school board candidates, “since this flier has come out, I have been called a racist. The plethora of e-mails, hate phone calls. I’m sick and tired.”

“I had told them ahead of time that there are some items on that list that I didn’t agree with. But they went ahead and they printed it,” said Scott Crise, another SPS school board candidate.

“It doesn’t say ‘paid for by r. Kelly Byrne for school board,’ and that’s because the content didn’t come from me,” said Kelly Byrne, another SPS school board candidate, “the flier, it looks a lot like, here’s three candidates who have agreed this is their platform.”

The flyer has 6 different “beliefs” that strongly imply each candidate supports.

One is “conservative, Christian values.”

“I am a Christian, that is nothing to hide from,” said Byrne, “that doesn’t mean I’m trying to push Christianity into the school district.”

“There is no room, absolutely no room for politics or religion for that matter, in our schools,” said Dr. Mohammadkhani.

“I’m a Christian,” Crise said, “there’s a separation between church and state.”

Another bullet states “girls and boys should have the privacy of separate bathrooms.”

“We have to be careful that when we try and we strive to make things right for one group of students, that we don’t end up trampling on the rights of others,” Dr. Mohammadkhani said.

“You have the overwhelming majority of these kids that are wanting to use the restroom that is in accordance to their biological sex. Adults, free to do whatever, I don’t care. We’re talking children they have worries if someone of a different biological sex is in their bathroom. So to me, the best solution here for both sides of this issue is to find a way to have private access to bathrooms. And at that point, who cares what sign’s on the door. It’s private, lock the door,” said Byrne.

This next bullet point regarding pornography in the curriculum left most candidates wondering what it means.

“I’m really confused about this,” said Dr. Mohammadkhani, “if I think it should be free of pornography? Well of course.”

“It’s a no-brainer. Who would say yes to that?” said Crise.

“It’s confusing,” Byrne said, “so they’re left to believe is this group against sexual education?”

“There was some pornography and people accessing students through the Chromebooks, to me, that’s a technology issue, that’s not a curriculum issue,” said Crise.

And finally, a statement saying “critical race theory” is racist to all races, followed by a quote by Martin Luther King Jr.

“In my opinion, critical race theory should not be used in our schools. And I would urge anyone who is confused by the statement or doesn’t know what critical race theory is, do not jump to conclusions,” said Byrne.

“It has Marxist roots,” said Dr. Mohammadkhani, “and I have concerns because when I read it, I see that it directly opposes dr. Martin Luther King’s principals.”

All three candidates have asked Back on Track America to stop using their names and pictures on their flyers.

KOLR10 reached out to Back On Track America but they did not respond to the request for comment.

Here are the candidates’ full interviews: