Springfield Public School Board discussing changes to hybrid learning model

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public School (SPS) District may be changing its hybrid attendance model for certain students.

Stephen Hall, with SPS, says the district promised parents and families to monitor COVID-19 data.

At the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6, the administration presented several options the district is currently considering bases on the review of data and conversations with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Here is a list of the possible options:

Grades pre-k to second will return to five days of in-person learning on Oct. 26.

Grades third to eighth will return to five days of in-person learning on Nov. 9.

High schoolers will remain unchanged.

“When we look at the less than 200 positive COVID-19 cases, we see that there is a higher prevalence within the 9 to 12-grade level,” said Hall. “There’s also a higher risk of potential exposure due to the socialization of secondary students and some activities they participate in.”

At the end of the quarter, there will be an announcement of whether these changes will occur.

Hall says if these changes take place, and a student is in a hybrid model, the student will automatically be shifted to five days in-person.

A hybrid model is two days of in-person class and the rest is virtual.

If a student is learning through all five days virtually, they will continue learning virtually until the end of the semester.

“The reason that is necessary, is that as you can imagine, it is a huge undertaken to restaff the district,” said Hall, “So we have reassigned all of our teachers and support staff based on the number of students currently enrolled in each option. So it really isn’t feasible for there to be extensive shifts from one model to the next.”

These options have not been formally decided by the district. A decision could be made as early as Monday, Oct. 12.