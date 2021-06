SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A film school in Springfield is teaching kids from 10-years-old to 18 about the filmmaking process through a 12-week program.

“Plotline” teaches kids about lighting, shooting, acting, directing and editing.

By the end of the semester, student films will be shown in a theater to an audience of friends and family.

Anyone interested in signing up for the program can go to Plotline’s website.