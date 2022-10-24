SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize.
The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.
by: Emilee Kuschel
Posted:
Updated:
A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)
