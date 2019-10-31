Springfield prepares for winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — These chilly nights have the city of Springfield working to prepare for the winter.

Eric Claussen, Springfield city traffic engineer, says public works preps for winter earlier than you might think.

Public works has been updating and maintaining salt and plow trucks as well as practicing snow routes the drivers will take.

Claussen says they may not be expecting dangerous road conditions, but drivers should still be careful and go a little slower than normal as a precaution.

Tune in to KOLR10 at 10 p.m. to hear the full story.