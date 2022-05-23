SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — All six outdoor pools in Springfield will open for the 2022 season on Memorial Day weekend. This is the first time in three years the pools, run by the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, will all open.

The county is dealing with an ongoing shortage of lifeguards, so outdoor pools will operate no more than three days a week. This shortage is due to COVID-19 shortening pool seasons and canceling training sessions in 2020 and 2021.

Labor shortages are impacting many businesses in the Ozarks, not just the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. A news release from the Park Board said pool hours may be expanded if more staff can be hired. The indoor pools at Chesterfield and Doling Family Centers are open seven days a week.

The next training session for lifeguards is June 3-5, 2022.

Pools will open over the weekend at these times:

Fassnight and Meador pools open Saturday, May 28, and will be open 1:00-6:30 p.m.

McGee-McGregor Wading Pool opens Saturday, May 28, and will be open 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Grant Beach, Silver Springs, and Westport pools open Sunday, May 29.

After the holiday weekend, all outdoor pools follow their regular schedule, 1-6:30 p.m. (except McGee-McGregor, which is open 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.) through Sunday, August 14. You can find the full schedule online.

Pool admission is $5 for adults and $4 for kids ages 4-17. Seniors who are 60 and older also only pay $4 for admission. Anyone who brings a canned food item to donate to Ozarks Food Harvest can enjoy a $1 admission.