SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department seized large quantities of pills resembling Oxycodone but are being called Percocet.

The counterfeit pills are believed to contain Fentanyl and have caused several overdoses, according to police.

Oxycodone and Percocet are opioid pain medications commonly prescribed by physicians. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine and is commonly added to heroin or other controlled substances to increase its potency.

It can be absorbed into the body by inhalation or skin contact. Illegally manufactured Fentanyl can be extremely dangerous and has been a major contributor to opioid-related overdoses.

The SPD responded to 566 calls related to overdoses in 2021. A total of 61 out of 566 were fatal. In 2022, SPD has responded to 86 calls for service involving overdoses with eight fatalities.

This is the typical appearance of Oxycodone.