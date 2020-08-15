Springfield Police take restaurant orders to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Members of the Springfield Police Department took on a different role for a good cause on Friday, August 14.

Police officers took orders at the Springfield Brewing Company for the Annual Protect and Serve event benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks.

“It’s so important for little kids to understand the police department are their friends. They’re there to help them,” said Ashley French, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters. “We’ve tried to work on that relationship for a long time with our ‘Big in Blue’ program. Our police officers here in Springfield, will come and mentor our kids during lunch and other times. We want to make sure that relationship is positive, and there is so much going on that we believe that it starts with a really young age with our kiddos.”

Those who attended the event were able to talk to law enforcement, enjoy a great meal and learn more about mentoring programs offered by Big Brothers Big Sisters.