Springfield Police share update on death investigation

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – One man is dead and another was arrested after a Sunday domestic assault and later medical emergency at a residence in the 2200 block of North Kansas Avenue.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Jenifer Charleston said today officers responded Sunday afternoon to the assault call and one man was taken into custody.

Later on Sunday a second man involved in the incident was reported suffering from a medical emergency and was taken to a Springfield hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have yet been filed against the man who was arrested. Investigators are trying to determine whether there is a connection between the assault and death, Charleston said.

She said the police report indicates “contributing factors to the cause of death will be determined through further investigations and an autopsy.”