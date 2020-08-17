Springfield Police seize more than a pound of Heroin after search warrant

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Police Department Unveils Plans to Restructure_-8707038400571486898

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit seized more than a pound of Heroin after serving a search warrant.

The police department seized a total of 564.4 grams of heroin (1.24 pounds); the estimated street value of this seizure is $85,000.

The Springfield Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating this large drug bust.

This year Springfield Police have taken nearly five pounds of heroin off the streets of Springfield.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties