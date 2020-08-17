Springfield Police seize more than a pound of Heroin after search warrant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit seized more than a pound of Heroin after serving a search warrant.

The police department seized a total of 564.4 grams of heroin (1.24 pounds); the estimated street value of this seizure is $85,000.

The Springfield Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating this large drug bust.

This year Springfield Police have taken nearly five pounds of heroin off the streets of Springfield.